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Lots of melting as temperatures soar into the 60s across the Denver metro area

May 2026 is now the 20th snowiest May ever on record
Skies quickly cleared and we're in for a lot of melting Thursday afternoon. You'll find mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon across the Denver metro area.
Lots of melting as temperatures soar into the 60s across Denver metro area
Lisa am wx 6-7-26 weather
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DENVEWR — It's a gorgeous but chilly start to the day. emperatures are dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Eastern Plains, so a freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m.

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Lots of melting as temperatures soar into the 60s across Denver metro area

Dress the kids in layers for the bus stop! While it'll be a chilly start to the day, we'll see more seasonal temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few spotty showers are possible across northern Colorado later Thursday into the night.

It gets even warmer on Friday, with temperatures climbing closer to 70 degrees near Denver by the afternoon.

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around through the weekend. There will the chance for a few showers late Saturday, but overall much warmer and drier. Heading into next week, the spring heat moves in with highs in the 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

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