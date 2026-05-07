Lots of melting as temperatures soar into the 60s across the Denver metro area

DENVEWR — It's a gorgeous but chilly start to the day. emperatures are dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Eastern Plains, so a freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m.

See the full forecast in the video player below.

Lots of melting as temperatures soar into the 60s across Denver metro area

Dress the kids in layers for the bus stop! While it'll be a chilly start to the day, we'll see more seasonal temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few spotty showers are possible across northern Colorado later Thursday into the night.

It gets even warmer on Friday, with temperatures climbing closer to 70 degrees near Denver by the afternoon.

So far, it looks like the mild weather sticks around through the weekend. There will the chance for a few showers late Saturday, but overall much warmer and drier. Heading into next week, the spring heat moves in with highs in the 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.