DENVER- We are waking up to a lot of sunshine on this Monday morning. Skies have cleared across the state and we're in for a very different week of weather!

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see mostly sunny skies all day long, with temperatures climbing into the 50s across the Eastern Plains and 40s in the mountains.

As we move into Tuesday, a shift in the weather pattern will bring gusty winds to the area. The winds will pick up across the plains and the mountains will see developing snow. Although only a few inches of snow is expected, it’s worth noting if you're planning any mountain activities.

The snow is not likely to impact the Denver metro area directly, but those in the mountains should be aware of the possibility of slick roads. We'll see increasing clouds across the plains, with a slight chance of spotty showers.

Temperatures will cool behind the front, with upper-40s to low-50s on Wednesday.

It will warm up again toward the end of the week, with highs in the mid- to upper-50s from Thursday through Saturday. It turns a little cooler Sunday into Monday.

Lots of melting in store across Colorado this week

