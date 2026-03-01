Light mountain snow Sunday; fire weather concerns Monday

DENVER — Sunday will be slightly cooler across the metro area, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Denver7

As we head into today, clouds will gradually increase as a backdoor cold front moves in across the high country.

As the cooler air settles, it’s expected to bring light snow showers to the mountains.

Snow will be on and off through Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly above 8,000 to 10,000 feet.

However, across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains, conditions will stay mainly dry.

Denver7

For Monday, temperatures rebound quickly, climbing back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Breezy conditions south of I-70, especially near the Palmer Divide and Lincoln County, could bring near-critical fire weather concerns.

A stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a high chance of mountain snow and low-elevation rain.

Later in the week, precipitation returns with mountain snow possible.

There is lower confidence in how much reaches the plains.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.