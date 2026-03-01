Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Light mountain snow Sunday; fire weather concerns Monday

Sunday brings slightly cooler temps in the low to mid 60s with light mountain snow above 8,000 feet. The plains stay dry. Warmer, breezy weather Monday may raise fire concerns south of I-70.
Denver7
Sunday brunch forecast
DENVER — Sunday will be slightly cooler across the metro area, with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

As we head into today, clouds will gradually increase as a backdoor cold front moves in across the high country.

As the cooler air settles, it’s expected to bring light snow showers to the mountains.

Snow will be on and off through Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly above 8,000 to 10,000 feet.

However, across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains, conditions will stay mainly dry.

Light mountain snow possible Sunday.

For Monday, temperatures rebound quickly, climbing back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Breezy conditions south of I-70, especially near the Palmer Divide and Lincoln County, could bring near-critical fire weather concerns.

A stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing a high chance of mountain snow and low-elevation rain.

Later in the week, precipitation returns with mountain snow possible.

There is lower confidence in how much reaches the plains.

Next three days ahead.

