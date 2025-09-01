DENVER — Happy Labor Day! Whether you're enjoying a well-earned day off or heading into work, the weather’s mostly cooperating to wrap up the holiday weekend.

If you're driving near Julesburg or Holyoke early Monday morning, be aware that dense fog has settled into the area.

Visibility may be reduced until about 8 a.m., so take it slow on those rural roads.

This patchy fog should lift as the sun rises, giving way to a dry and slightly warmer day across the region.

If you’re planning to head out to Coors Field, for the Colorado Rockies game verse San Francisco Giants Monday afternoon.

Denver7

Expect lots of sunshine, light winds, and near-normal temperatures — a comfortable way to ease into the week, even if you're spending the holiday on the job.

Starting Tuesday, we’ll begin to see a shift.

While the days will still be warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s — a few isolated showers and storms could pop up, especially over the higher terrain.

Denver7

It's not a washout by any means, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re planning outdoor activities.

A cold front moves into northeastern Colorado, bringing a better chance for scattered storms, mainly in the foothills.

Temperatures stay warm, but the added moisture will make things feel just a bit more unsettled.

Denver7

Looking toward the weekend, we’re expecting a better shot at afternoon and evening storms.

Labor Day brings mild weather, but storm chances loom later this week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.