Jet stream, pacific moisture drive gusty winds and heavy snow

DENVER — It has been windy across Colorado for the last few days, and here’s why!

The jet stream and tightening pressure gradient are driving the gusty conditions.

A plume of Pacific moisture is moving into Colorado, producing heavy, wet snow for the mountains.

The heaviest snowfall accumulation is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

A strong northwesterly flow aloft and a jet stream with winds of 60 to 70 knots, nearly 30,000 feet above the surface, are contributing to these gusty conditions.

A tightening pressure gradient ahead of a cold front is enhancing surface winds.

Dry air and low relative humidity are driving critical fire weather conditions across lower elevations.

Mountain snow will taper off Thursday morning.

