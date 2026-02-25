Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Jet stream, pacific moisture drive gusty winds and heavy snow

A powerful jet stream and tightening pressure gradient are driving gusty winds statewide. Mountain snow continues, and fire weather concerns remain through Friday.
Wind Gust Forecast
Denver7
Wind Gust Forecast
top-stories.mp4
Posted

DENVER — It has been windy across Colorado for the last few days, and here’s why!

The jet stream and tightening pressure gradient are driving the gusty conditions.

A plume of Pacific moisture is moving into Colorado, producing heavy, wet snow for the mountains.

The heaviest snowfall accumulation is expected to continue through Wednesday night.

A strong northwesterly flow aloft and a jet stream with winds of 60 to 70 knots, nearly 30,000 feet above the surface, are contributing to these gusty conditions.

A tightening pressure gradient ahead of a cold front is enhancing surface winds.

Dry air and low relative humidity are driving critical fire weather conditions across lower elevations.

Mountain snow will taper off Thursday morning.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities