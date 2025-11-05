DENVER — Denver is keeping the trend with warm, quiet, and dry conditions.

It’s now been 200 days since Denver’s last measurable snowfall on April 18. We’re not seeing snow in our 10-day outlook forecast.

A weak cold front slides in late Tuesday night, nudging temperatures down just a little for Wednesday.

You’ll feel a light northeast breeze and notice a cooler afternoon, but don’t expect a dramatic flip.

Highs stay mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s, with some areas that could hit near 70s.

Heading through Thursday, conditions stay quiet, but winds pick up over the Eastern Plains.

Up in the northern mountains, a very weak system brings a touch of snow, just enough for a dusting or a couple of inches in spots like the Park Range.

Denver may see better chances for precipitation around the middle of November, but confidence is low for anything meaningful just yet.

It'll be warm, dry, and mild in Colorado through Thursday

