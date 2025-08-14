Intense heat in store for the Denver metro area Thursday with a few gusty thunderstorms

It's going to be another unseasonably hot day across Colorado. We hit a high of 97 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday will be just as hot, with some triple-digit heat over the Eastern Plains.

You're waking up to some pretty comfortable but hazy conditions. Smoke is now filtering east over the plains and while it makes for a beautiful sunrise and sunset, it's also makes for some poor air quality.

Thursday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, and possibly one for the record books. Temperatures will rocket into the upper 90s across the plains, and there’s even a small chance Denver could hit 100 degrees. The record high Thursday is 100 degrees and that was set back in 1962. Thursday's heat will build fast, with many areas already in the 90s by mid-morning.

On top of the scorching temperatures, dry thunderstorms could form by the afternoon. These are storms that bring little rain but a lot of lightning and gusty winds. It's unfortunately perfect conditions for new wildfire starts.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Friday, but still well above normal. We'll see highs in the low to mid 90s, with a slightly better chance of isolated storms in the afternoon. There still isn't a lot of moisture associated with these storms.

We'll see a better chance of storms on Saturday, with some higher humidity in the mountains and across the western slope. Temperatures will stay a few degrees above average, but not quite as hot as what we're seeing Thursday and Friday.

