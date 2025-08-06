Intense heat across the Denver metro area for the next three days

DENVER — It's been a hot start to August and that trend will continue for the next three days! Temperatures will soar into near record-setting territory through Friday. You'll find some extremely comfortable conditions Wednesday morning, but it will get hot in a hurry, so enjoy it early on!

Smoke continues to push in over the plains from wildfires burning out west, so expect some hazy skies off and on over the next few days. A ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the end of the week and that will usher in some hot, dry air from the desert southwest. We'll see upper 90s to even some the low 100s through Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Denver metro area and Interstate 25 corridor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Daytime highs are expected to skyrocket into the low 100s across much of the plains. Check in on your friends, family and neighbors and make sure they're staying cool.

The record high in Denver for Thursday is 99 degrees, last set in 1980. The current forecast high is 100 degrees in the city, so we'll likely tie and maybe even break that record.

By late in the week, moisture slowly starts to return as a weather system approaches from the northwest. A backdoor cold front will scoot across eastern Colorado late Friday, dropping daytime highs into the 80s for the weekend. We'll be tracking a better chance of some much-needed showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

