Increasing clouds Thursday in Denver, with more mountain snow on the way

Highs in the low 50s Thursday, with a warmup over the weekend
Temperatures will climb to the low 50s Thursday afternoon in Denver, as clouds build. More snow develops over the high country. A series of storms will impact the mountains heading into the New Year.
DENVER — Some areas of patchy fog are possible early across the Front Range as our Christmas storm rolls out of the state. Sunshine is expected early Thursday, with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the low 50s by the afternoon.

We're expecting to see more light to moderate snow showers in the mountains — a nice present for skiers and boarders — with a few afternoon/evening showers possible around the Denver metro area.

No major travel impacts are expected in the Denver area, but some slick conditions will be possible over higher mountain passes.

Another storm has the potential to bring snow back to the high country and a few showers, but mostly just cloud coverage across the plains on Friday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s.

This weekend, temperatures warm back to the 50s on Saturday, then to the low 60s Sunday!

As of now, New Year's Eve looks to be colder, with lows in the teens and 20s by the start of the New Year. Temperatures will only be around 40 degrees on New Year's Day.

