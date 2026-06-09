DENVER — Skies have cleared out across the Eastern Plains and we're in for some drier and hotter weather Tuesday.

We're seeing plenty of sunshine this morning and temperatures will warm up fast! Daytime highs will climb back into the low to mid 90s around the Denver metro area, with parts of the northeast plains approaching 100 degrees. Dry air and strong winds will combine to create widespread critical fire weather conditions, making outdoor burning and activities that could spark a fire especially dangerous.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

Hotter and drier weather returns to Colorado

A red flag warning is in effect Tuesday from noon until 9 p.m. for much of the Front Range, Denver metro and Eastern Plains. It's also in effect for much of the Western Slope.

Very few isolated storms are expected Tuesday afternoon, but there is still a marginal risk of severe weather on the extreme far Eastern Plains.

Wednesday remains hot, though temperatures may ease slightly from Tuesday's scorcher. Fire weather concerns are expected to continue, particularly across the plains, as dry and breezy conditions persist. A cold front arriving Wednesday night will usher in temperatures closer to normal.

Thursday offers another brief round of heat relief with more seasonal temperatures. We'll see highs in the low 80s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday. Dry weather is expected to continue through the end of the week, but we'll see a return of those storms this weekend and it gets quite a bit cooler. In fact, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday and Monday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.