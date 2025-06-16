Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot to start the week, ahead of a brief cool-down Tuesday as more storms arrive

High temperatures set to soar to the low 90s Monday afternoon in Denver
Hot temperatures stick around Monday across Colorado. A few strong to severe warned storms are possible over the Northeastern plains Monday afternoon.
Hot to start the week, with high temps soaring to the low 90s
6-16-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The above-average temperatures stick around to start the week across Colorado. Expect highs to soar to the low 90s in Denver Monday afternoon.

katie banner.png

The Interstate 25 corridor could see a stray shower or storm this evening as clouds increase, but most of the activity will be across the Eastern Plains.

A line of strong to possibly severe storms will develop between Fort Morgan and Limon, bringing potential for downpours, frequent lightning, damaging winds and large hail.

Our next front will arrive Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures but also much more widespread showers and storms. Highs Tuesday will cool to the upper 70s and low 80s over the Front Range.

The cooler weather does not last long. The heat builds through the week. Expect mid to upper 90s, with triple digits possible in the Denver metro heading into next weekend.

Hot to start the week, with high temps soaring to the low 90s

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team