Hot to start the week, ahead of a brief cool-down Tuesday as more storms arrive

DENVER — The above-average temperatures stick around to start the week across Colorado. Expect highs to soar to the low 90s in Denver Monday afternoon.

The Interstate 25 corridor could see a stray shower or storm this evening as clouds increase, but most of the activity will be across the Eastern Plains.

A line of strong to possibly severe storms will develop between Fort Morgan and Limon, bringing potential for downpours, frequent lightning, damaging winds and large hail.

Our next front will arrive Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures but also much more widespread showers and storms. Highs Tuesday will cool to the upper 70s and low 80s over the Front Range.

The cooler weather does not last long. The heat builds through the week. Expect mid to upper 90s, with triple digits possible in the Denver metro heading into next weekend.

Hot to start the week, with high temps soaring to the low 90s

