DENVER — Denver hit a new record high Sunday afternoon as the temperature soared to 102 degrees, easily beating the old mark of 98 degrees set in 1979!

Monday will be about 5 to 7 degrees cooler, with highs in the low- to mid-90s across the Denver metro area.

It is going to get quite a bit cooler later this week as this hot air dome will weaken and shift to the west, allowing some cooler air to flow into the region.

We'll also see a chance of afternoon storms every day this week, with a better chance of some much-needed rain by the end of the week.

Temperatures will progressively get cooler as the week goes on. We'll see upper-70s to low-80s by Thursday and Friday.

Hot in Denver Monday with a few more afternoon storms

