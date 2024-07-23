Hot, dry and hazy again Tuesday across the Denver metro area

Temperatures are on the rise and we're in for some near-record highs by Thursday!

It will also be hazy for the next couple of days as wildfire smoke settles in across the Front Range mountains, the Denver metro area and along the Eastern Plains.

The smoke is coming into Colorado from wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest and even Canada. This will impact the air quality dramatically as an Air Quality Alert is in place for multiple pollutants until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday for much of the Front Range.

Not only will there be high levels of smoke particulates around the metro area, but also high levels of ozone. If you have asthma or any kind of respiratory problems, stay indoors as much as you can.

After a nice break from the heat, we'll be back in the 90s for the rest of the week. Look for low-90s Tuesday and it gets even hotter Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke will gradually move out on Wednesday and it will be even warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper-90s.

More afternoon storms and showers are possible starting Friday and will continue through the weekend.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

