Hot and pretty dry in Denver for the next three days

Record-breaking heat possible in Denver on Thursday, cool and wet weather will settle in across Colorado this weekend
It will be another hot day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We'll see fewer storms across the plains and a lower risk of severe weather.
Skies have cleared after some overnight storms hit the Eastern Plains. We'll see mostly sunny skies and some comfortable 60s for the Tuesday morning drive.

We'll see three more days of 90-degree heat before our next cold front rolls through. Look for upper 80s by lunch and highs in the low to mid 90s by 4 p.m. Tuesday. We'll see about a 20% chance of storms Tuesday afternoon and a lower risk of severe weather across the plains.

It gets even hotter by midweek. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. The record high on Thursday is 99 degrees and there's a very good chance that we'll tie it and maybe even break it.

Starting Friday, a cold front rolls in, bringing much cooler temperatures and better chances for rain. Temperatures will dip into the 80s on Friday and Saturday, with potentially some upper 70s on Sunday.

