DENVER — It's a clear and comfortable start to the day, but that won't last long! Temperatures will skyrocket in the 90s for the next couple of days under mostly sunny skies. The extreme heat and high winds will escalate fire danger concerns across the state this week.



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Hot and dry weather settles in across Colorado

Get those outdoor workouts in early because temperatures will climb fast! We'll see low 80s by lunch and low 90s by happy hour.

Afternoon highs will jump into the lower 90s across the plains, while humidity levels drop noticeably Tuesday. Fire danger will start increasing as vegetation dries out and winds become a bit stronger. Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the Western Slope Tuesday afternoon and evening with a fire weather watch for the mountains and southern Colorado Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week! If a cold front holds off until evening, temperatures could surge into the mid to upper 90s across the plains. Along with the heat, strong northwest winds and very low humidity may create widespread critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning and any activities that could spark a fire should be avoided.

A brief cool down arrives Thursday behind the cold front, bringing temperatures back to seasonal averages in the mid 80s. However, the cooler weather won't last long, as hot conditions return Friday and Saturday with highs surging back into the 90s.

Summer officially begins on Sunday and it will actually be one of the coolest days on our seven-day forecast. We'll also see a better chance of afternoon storms at that point.

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