DENVER — It's going to be a hot end to the week and we won't see a break from temperatures in the 90s until early next week! You'll find plenty of sunshine across the state Friday morning, with upper 80s by lunch and a mid 90s by 4 p.m.



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Hot and dry weather for the Denver metro area through the weekend

We won't see any moisture over the eastern half of the state but it'll be another busy afternoon in the high country, with scattered showers and thunderstorms and some heavier pockets of rain near Colorado's burn scars.

A dome of high pressure rolls atop Colorado this weekend, bringing some us serious heat! Sunday looks to be the hottest day with near record-breaking high temperatures. Many lower elevation locations will reach the upper 90s, and a few spots could briefly top 100 degrees. Good news — relief from the heat rolls in early next week!

Starting Sunday evening, we'll begin to see a gradual increase in monsoonal moisture across the rest of the state. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase dramatically across the region late Monday night and Tuesday as deeper moisture moves in and rain chances becomes more widespread. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain due to their slow movement, making for a few active weather days next week.

As many fires burn across Colorado, this rain is a welcome sight to see. We'll be monitoring too much of a good thing though, and the potential for flash flooding.

A cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday, dropping temperatures into the 80s. It'll be more seasonal for most of next week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

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