We are in for one more warm day before a big change this weekend just in time for fall!

We're in for plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s across the Denver metro area again on Friday. Winds will pick up a bit leading to another day of high fire danger.

Our next cold front is a strong one. We'll see plenty of sunshine early Saturday, with temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s by early afternoon and that's about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Friday!

Scattered showers and storms will pick up by the late afternoon and continue through the evening. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Some areas around the city could see between a half of an inch to an inch of water!

We'll see high temperatures in the upper-50s on Sunday — about 30 degrees cooler than our Friday highs! It will feel and look like fall as we welcome in the new season on Sunday. Autumn will officially begin on Sunday at 6:43 a.m.

Some snow will fall on the peaks above 9,000 feet on Saturday. Some areas could see between 3 to 7 inches of fresh snow by midday Sunday. The showers will slowly move out of the state Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another weak system cruises into Colorado Monday night into Tuesday, bringing another brief cool off and quick round of rain. Mid-70s are back by the middle of next week.

Hot and dry for one more day across the Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.