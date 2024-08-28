Watch Now
Hot and dry along Colorado's Front Range Wednesday

Cold front will usher in some cooler air on Thursday
It will be a hot and dry day across Colorado. We'll see temperatures in the 90s on the plains and more 70s to low-80s in the mountains.
Late August weather can be devilish or delightful in Colorado. This year, we are in for the latter as we head toward the Labor Day Weekend.

It's a beautiful and bright start to our Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the commute.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Daytime highs will rise into the low- to mid-90s and that is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

A dry cold front is expected to move in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the mid-80s.

Looking further ahead, the overall trend suggests that the warm and dry conditions will continue through the Labor Day weekend. Expect highs near 90 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A few storms could pop up in the mountains Labor Day afternoon and evening. By next Tuesday, a better chance for thunderstorms should return to the state.

