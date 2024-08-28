Late August weather can be devilish or delightful in Colorado. This year, we are in for the latter as we head toward the Labor Day Weekend.

It's a beautiful and bright start to our Wednesday, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the commute.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Daytime highs will rise into the low- to mid-90s and that is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

A dry cold front is expected to move in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures into the mid-80s.

Looking further ahead, the overall trend suggests that the warm and dry conditions will continue through the Labor Day weekend. Expect highs near 90 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A few storms could pop up in the mountains Labor Day afternoon and evening. By next Tuesday, a better chance for thunderstorms should return to the state.

Hot and dry along Colorado's Front Range Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.