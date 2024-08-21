Hot again, with a better chance of storms across Colorado

It's a dry start to the day along the Front Range, but we'll see a better chance of storms and showers this afternoon.

We're already seeing some rain and wet roads in the high country and that moisture is pushing east which is great news for the wildfire that's burning this morning on Lookout Mountain.

Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible with some severe cells east of Fort Morgan and Limon.

Daytime highs will skyrocket into the low 90s again today for the 6th day in a row. It will also be the 50th day of 90°+ temperatures in Denver this season.

Temperatures will cool down a bit Thursday and Friday into the upper-80s for lower elevations and mainly mid-to upper-70s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a bit hotter and drier in the low-90s, followed by a windy and warm day on Sunday. There will also be a slight chance of isolated storms for the Broncos game.

Early next week may bring a taste of what's to come in September as a cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Monday with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low- to mid-50s!

