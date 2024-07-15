DENVER — We are coming off a record-breaking hot weekend. Fortunately, cooler air and moisture are set to return this week.

Sunday's record high was 100 degrees, last set in 1878. We officially hit 101 at the Denver International Airport yesterday.

Today will still be hot, but the heat advisory has expired for the Denver metro area. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s on Monday, cooler by mid-week

We have the chance for a few gusty storms and light showers as clouds increase late in the day. The risk for any severe weather is low.

By Tuesday, temperatures "dip" into the mid to upper 80s. It'll be the city's next best chance of widespread rain.

Any precipitation will be welcome, after this sizzling hot heat wave!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.