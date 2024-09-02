Highs in the 90s for Labor Day

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s for the Front Range on this Labor Day. Dry conditions for the metro area, a few isolated showers are possible in the mountains. If you live east of Denver, expect breezy & gusty winds later today.

Starting Monday night and into Tuesday, the weather should be pretty steady with usual wind patterns. We’ll have an upper-level ridge in place, which means no big weather changes are expected. But late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, a weather system will move across Colorado, bringing some weak upward air movement. This might bring some rain and a cool down heading into Wednesday.

For rainfall, don’t expect much from Monday night through Tuesday. There might be a few isolated storms in the mountains south of I-70 on Monday evening. On Tuesday, there’s a chance of storms, mainly in the mountains, foothills, and Cheyenne Ridge. But Tuesday night into Wednesday, it looks like there will be greater chances of rain.

By Wednesday, expect a good chance of storms throughout the area. These storms won’t be anything too severe, mostly bringing some outflow winds and light rain. The weather models suggest some rain, but nothing major.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be warmer than usual, with highs around 90°F in Denver. Wednesday will cool down to more typical temperatures. After Wednesday, the weather should stabilize, and temperatures will return to normal.

Looking ahead to the end of the week -Thursday through Sunday-, our winds will shift on Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures air our way! Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

On Friday, a high-pressure system will build up over the Four Corners, making the winds a bit lighter. The high pressure will stay in the area on Saturday and move east into south-central Colorado by Sunday. Moisture will be moderate, with a chance of some late-day storms, especially in the mountains. Temperatures should warm up to normal by the weekend.

