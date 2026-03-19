Highs in the 80s and 90s for the next few days

The big story is heat, unusual, record-breaking heat for March. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s across much of the area, and it looks like all-time March record highs could be broken by Saturday. Daily records are almost a sure thing through the end of the workweek, and it’ll feel more like early summer than late winter.

Thursday and Friday stay very warm and dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds won’t be quite as strong, but humidity levels will be extremely low, which keeps fire danger elevated. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday from late morning through early evening for northern Colorado, meaning conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread.

Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest and most concerning day overall. Highs could push the upper 80s, and a few spots may even reach 90 degrees. At the same time, winds will pick up, and humidity will drop into the single digits in some areas. That combination will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions, making any outdoor burning or sparks especially dangerous.

A weak cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a brief cooldown. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal, mainly into the 60s, and there could be a few light showers, especially in the mountains. It’s not a big storm, but it will at least provide a short break from the extreme fire danger.

That break doesn’t last long. By early next week, warm and dry weather builds back in, with temperatures climbing into the 70s and possibly 80s again by Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that warmth, gusty winds may return, bringing another round of elevated to critical fire weather concerns as we head into the middle of the week.

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