Highs in the 70s for Thursday with plenty of sunshine

DENVER-Windy conditions are expected this morning, especially for the foothills. Winds will gradually ease up through the morning, but breezy conditions will continue into the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph in spots, especially across the plains. Afternoon highs will remain cool, around 70 degrees for the Denver metro area.

Friday will be calmer and more stable overall. Winds will be lighter compared to Thursday, though it may still be breezy in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures are expected to be near normal for this time of year. It will be a pleasant day across most of the region, with no significant weather concerns.

The weather on Saturday should remain quiet, with continued mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. Winds may increase slightly in the afternoon, but nothing like the gusty conditions earlier in the week. It will be a good day for outdoor activities, though fire danger may remain elevated in dry areas east of the mountains due to lower humidity and occasional gusts.

Sunday will bring a shift in the weather pattern as a new round of moisture begins to move into the region. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the day, increasing in coverage and intensity into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong, so it's a good idea to stay updated on latest conditions if you have outdoor plans.

The unsettled weather is likely to continue into Monday, with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures may drop slightly under cloudier skies. While it’s still early, there’s potential for multiple rounds of showers and storms as the new pattern sets in, so be prepared for changing conditions early next week.

