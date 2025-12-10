High wind warning continues, with mild and dry pattern ahead for Colorado

DENVER — Strong winds will continue along the Front Range mountains and foothills through 11 a.m. Thursday, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph in the high country and wind-prone foothill areas.

A high wind warning is in effect for Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, the Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks, and the northern Front Range foothills.

Winds may briefly ease overnight but could strengthen early Thursday again before gradually diminishing by midday.

Downsloping winds will bring warmer temperatures on Thursday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Some foothill locations could challenge record warm morning lows.

Dry and mild weather is expected through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will stay above normal across much of the area, with only light high country snow possible early next week.

