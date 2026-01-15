High fire danger for most of northeastern Colorado Thursday

DENVER — Temperatures are back on the rise as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Colorado will be the edge of this ridge to the west and a cold front to the northeast. That front will push back into Colorado tonight and that will lead to some gusty winds Thursday and Friday.

We'll see lots of sunshine across the state Thursday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s across the eastern half of the state. The front will bring some gusty winds starting Thursday afternoon and continue overnight into Friday. We'll also see some much cooler weather settle in behind the front.

With blustery winds, high fire danger will be an issue to end the work week. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for much of northeastern Colorado Thursday morning through the evening, with wind gusts near 65 mph. A High Wind Watch goes into effect Thursday evening into Friday across parts NE Colorado as winds continue to ramp up as the cold front surges into the state.

Along with the strong winds, look for chilly temperatures in the low 40s Friday under a partly cloudy sky.

So far, it looks like the cooler air will stay in place for the start of the weekend. Broncos fans, dress in layers if you're tailgating out at Empower Field on Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures jump back into the mid 50s Sunday.

