Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
61  WX Alerts
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High fire danger for Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains Monday

Heavy snow in store for Colorado's ski resorts; near record-tying high temperatures in Denver to start the week
It will be a warm and windy start to the week as we track a storm rolling into the region with high temperatures near 70 degrees across the Denver metro area, with wind gusts near 60 mph.
High fire danger for Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains Monday
2-16-26 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It's a quiet and fairly calm start to the week but that's about to change. We're expecting some gusty winds on the plains and some heavy snow in the mountains.

LISA AM WX.jpg

The winds will pick up throughout the day, with gusts near 60 mph along the Front Range. We'll see some of the gustiest winds in the foothills and south along the Palmer Divide. That combined with temperatures near 70 degrees has prompted a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. The record high on Monday is 75 degrees and we're calling for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the plains.

The mountains could see some light snow, but heavier snow is in store on Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday is the big day to watch. A strong storm system moving in from the West Coast will crank up the wind dramatically across the foothills and all of the Eastern Plains. We’re talking very strong gusts that could exceed 50 mph in some spots, possibly even stronger in the mountains. It will stay very dry on the plains, so extreme fire danger is possible. This could be one of those days where any spark becomes dangerous fast.

A number of winter weather alerts go into effect across the Colorado high country from early Tuesday to early Thursday. The high mountain passes west of the Divide could see 1 to 2 feet of snow. We'll see around 4 to 10 inches of snow across the northern Front Range mountains and foothills. Again, these are 48-hour snowfall totals from early Tuesday to early Thursday.

After Tuesday, we don’t completely calm down. Wednesday will be a little cooler, but still windy and dry enough for continued fire concerns on the plains. The mountains may get another round of snow midweek, possibly with better accumulation as colder air moves in. Through the rest of the work week, expect ongoing fire weather concerns on the plains and periodic snow and wind in the mountains, an active and potentially hazardous stretch of February weather across Colorado.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

7 Days to Help End Hunger: Join Denver7 to help end food insecurity