It's been an unseasonably warm October and way too dry. That combination isn't good, especially Thursday as the winds pick up ahead of a cold front that will roll through later in the day.

We will likely see gusts near 60 mph Thursday afternoon near the base of the Foothills in Boulder, Golden and Arvada. Look for 30 to 40 mph gusts across the Denver metro area. A Fire Weather Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. and covers pretty much all of northeastern Colorado.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-70s Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. These afternoon highs are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for late October.

While it's a dry front, it will help to cool off temperatures into the mid- to upper-60s on Friday, which will still be above normal for this time of year.

The October heat and sunshine make a comeback statewide through the weekend! Highs will soar into the upper-70s Saturday and lower-80s Sunday. Denver will be close to the record high of 83 degrees, last set in 2016.

It'll be the warm before the next storm as highs skyrocket into the lower 80s again on Monday afternoon. The current record high is 82 degrees, last set in 2016, so it could be a record high tie!

So far, it looks like the weather pattern will finally switch up a bit next week! A storm will move into the high country Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering rain and snow. Look for scattered rain showers around the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. If overnight lows drop enough, it looks like this storm could bring Denver its first freeze and snow of the season early Wednesday morning. Stay tuned as we'll have more details once the system gets closer to Colorado.

High fire danger across northeastern Colorado Thursday

