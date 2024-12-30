High fire danger across most of eastern Colorado today

The winds have already kicked up along the Front Range and it's going to stay windy through early afternoon.

A high wind warning covers most of eastern Colorado, with wind gusts near 70 miles per hour and relative humidity dropping below 15 percent.

Another round of snow is also developing in the mountains, with another 3 to 6 inches likely by this afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings continue for the northern and central mountains.

Avalanche danger is high for much of the high country, with waves of heavy snow and high winds. Please be extra cautious in the back country.

The winds will calm on Tuesday, but it will be a chilly New Year's Eve. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s tomorrow afternoon...dropping into the teens by midnight!

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal for New Year's Day in Denver, with highs in the low-40s. Warmer weather returns by the end of next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.