High fire danger across all of eastern Colorado Tuesday

DENVER — A powerful winter storm slams the state Tuesday. We're already starting to see some heavy snow in the mountains and the winds will get even gustier over the next few hours. This will lead to high fire danger across all of eastern Colorado.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the Interstate 25 corridor stretching across to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Look for wind gusts up to 66 mph along with humidity values less than 10% — the perfect combination for high fire danger. A High Wind Warning is also in effect for much of Eastern Colorado Tuesday.

As for the high country, heavy snow will continue heavy at times this morning as the first round rolls through the state. With 60-70 mph gusts, blowing snow will limit visibility across the mountains so travel will be tough, if not impossible. While it'll still be snowing, we'll see lighter snow and less windy conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Park and Elkheads south into the San Juans while a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Front Range mountains south toward the Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains. We could see two day snowfall totals of around 1 to 2 feet of snow over the high mountain passes west of the divide.

Snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday with another blast of heavy snow arriving Wednesday evening. This is much-needed snow for the mountains but avalanche danger will be very high, so be prepared if you're heading into the back country.

There's a slight chance that we could see some light snow across the Eastern Plains late Wednesday into early Thursday.

It'll be in the mid 50s with windy conditions again on Wednesday in the Denver metro with cooler temperatures in the low 40s Thursday and Friday. So far, it looks like we could see a few showers in the city late Friday but it still doesn't look like much.

Gradually warmer and drier conditions move in through the weekend and into early next week.

