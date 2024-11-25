DENVER- Light snow is possible for the Denver metro area Monday morning, but it shouldn't affect the commute!

Design by Landon Haaf

Skies will gradually clear and we're in for more sunshine and highs in the 40s this afternoon along the Front Range.

Light snow is possible in the mountains Monday, but it will pick up in intensity Monday night and early Tuesday. A number of winter weather alerts go into effect across the Colorado high country for heavy snow Tuesday through Wednesday. We could see around 10 to 24 inches above 10,000 feet.

Travel through these areas could be quite tricky and even treacherous, so it’s a good idea to plan accordingly if you’re heading into the mountains or traveling for Thanksgiving.

For metro Denver and the lower elevations, we'll see light snow starting Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday. While we’re not expecting huge amounts here, it could still lead to some slick conditions, making travel tough on the roads.

The snow will move out early Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day looks mostly dry but pretty chilly, with temperatures staying in the 30s. It’ll be a good day to enjoy some indoor festivities, so bundle up if you’re planning to be outside!

As we head into the weekend, expect the cool, sunny, dry weather to stick around. The mountains may see some scattered snow showers, but overall, it looks like we’ll be in for a quiet stretch after the midweek storm. Keep an eye on the weather if you’re traveling, and stay warm!

Heavy snow for the Colorado mountains right before Thanksgiving

