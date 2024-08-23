Temperatures heating back up in Denver for the weekend

It will be a comfortable and dry start to our Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s for the morning commute.

Monsoon moisture is funneling into the state and will lead to a better chance of widespread thunderstorms and showers, especially across Western Colorado.

Look for more scattered showers across the Denver metro area Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. Storms won't be nearly as widespread as Thursday but a few cells could turn severe along the far northeastern plains.

Saturday will be a bit warmer and drier in the low-90s, followed slightly cooler temperatures in the upper-80s Sunday. There will also be a slight chance of isolated storms during the Broncos pre-season game Sunday afternoon.

A cold front rolls in early next week bringing a taste of fall to the Denver area. Look for highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s Monday but it won't last long. The summer heat is back by the middle of next week.

