DENVER — A dangerous heat wave is making its move into Colorado, starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend. Temperatures will skyrocket into record-setting territory.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area starting Friday at 10 a.m. It'll last through Sunday at 8 p.m. because of temperatures hoovering in the upper-90s and lower-100s.

Highs will be in the upper-90s Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. Storms will be very isolated across Colorado's High Country Thursday afternoon.

Daytime highs are set to soar into the triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons. This is an unprecedented stretch of 100+ degree days in Denver. On average, the city sees one 100-degree day each year.

It doesn't look like we'll get any relief from the heat until next Tuesday and Wednesday. That's when temperatures "dip" into the upper-80s and lower-90s. It'll be the city's next best chance of a few thunderstorms. We will desperately need the rain after this scorching hot heat wave.

Heat wave affecting Colorado the next few days

