DENVER — We saw a nice break from the heat this weekend, but warmer and drier weather will return this week.

Skies are hazy Monday morning and we’re under an air quality alert until at least 4 p.m. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will filter in along the Front Range.

There will be a slight chance of storms Monday afternoon and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s. It will be the coolest day of the week. We’ll be back to near 90 degrees on Tuesday and it’ll be even hotter on Wednesday.

There will be plenty of sunshine across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper-90s. So enjoy the cooler than normal weather while it lasts!

More afternoon storms and showers are possible starting Friday.

Hazy and warm weather in Denver to kick off the week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.