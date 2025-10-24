Gorgeous weekend weather before next storm system arrives

DENVER — Rain and snow showers across the mountains and in Southern Colorado will taper off as we go through Friday evening. Meanwhile, the metro area is seeing pleasant, seasonal fall weather with clearing skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper-30s and low-40s for most across the plains and the metro.

Saturday will bring more sunshine and a warm-up, with temps hitting the low-70s.

Weather will stay quiet and pleasant into Sunday, when clouds build and breezy conditions arrive ahead of our next storm system.

The mountains will begin to see rain and snow later in the day Sunday, while the metro area could see some spotty rain showers Sunday night.

Sunday night into Monday, the Front Range mountains could see anywhere between 1-6 inches of snow, with flakes falling in the foothills as well. Most snow accumulations will stay north of I-70.

Cooler temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday before a warmer end to next week.

