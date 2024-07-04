Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Gorgeous weather across Colorado for the Fourth of July

Mostly sunny and comfortable in Denver Thursday afternoon, afternoon storms return for the weekend
It will be an incredibly mild holiday, with high temperatures in the low- to mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. There'll be more sunshine and 70s in the Colorado high country.
Colorado Wanderer Photography.jpg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 04, 2024

DENVER – A cold front is rolling through the region and it will usher in some cool and comfortable weather for the Fourth of July.

Gorgeous weather across Colorado for the Fourth of July

Whether you're grilling or heading to the pool, it's looking like a gorgeous afternoon! We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-80s around the urban corridor. It will be about 7 to 10 degrees below normal for the first week of July.

It'll be beautiful in Colorado's high country as well, with highs in the low-70s under bright sunny skies on the Fourth of July.

Sunny skies and mid-80s are back Friday with low-90s for the start of the weekend. A few storms are possible on Saturday afternoon, but it looks like we'll see an even better chance on Sunday and Monday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020