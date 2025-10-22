Front Range showers and mountain snow expected for Thursday

DENVER — After a stretch of calm and comfortable fall weather, a few changes are on the way for Colorado heading into later this week.

Wednesday night stays clear with overnight lows dipping into the 40s, which is a cool but seasonable night for late October.

By Thursday, things start to become a bit active with showers and snow across the mountains.

A weak system moving in from the southwest will bring scattered snow showers to the mountains and a few light rain showers across the Front Range and parts of the metro Thursday night.

Most of the rain and showers will stay in the high country, where the higher peaks could see around 1 to 4 inches of snow through Friday morning.

Denver7

After that, we’ll catch a brief break Saturday with afternoon highs near 70°F across the Denver metro.

However, a stronger system looks to it will move across our area late Sunday into Monday, bringing gusty winds and another round of mountain snowfall.

This system will bring cooler temperatures into early next week for the metro.

