From chilly to mild: Warming trend returns to Colorado

A warming trend begins Sunday across Colorado, with highs in the 60s and near 70 Monday. A chance for light precipitation Tuesday night before slightly cooler air arrives Wednesday.
Denver7
Three day forecast planner
DENVER — After a chilly Saturday, a warming trend is building across parts of Colorado to kick off the new week.

Sunday is expected to be a pleasant day with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Highs will climb into the 60s across the plains as downslopes winds help warm the air.

Monday, we can expect warmer air to move into our region.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, especially across northeast Colorado.

Winds could increase in the higher terrain and near the Wyoming border.

Tuesday could bring slight changes, farther east on the plains.

With slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s as a front approaches.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday, there is a chance for light precipitation of snow for the mountains and rain far to the northeastern plains.

That system could bring cooler air on Wednesday, followed by increasing winds.

