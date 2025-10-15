Foggy Wednesday morning, but Denver metro area reaches the 70s by the afternoon

DENVER — A few pockets of dense fog have formed and could drift toward the northern Denver metro area and Interstate 25 corridor by sunrise Wednesday.

Give yourself extra time on the morning drive — visibility may be limited in spots.

A flood warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday for the Piedra River Basin in Archuleta and Hinsdale counties.

This is due to heavy rainfall that is causing flooding in rivers, creeks, and low areas.

Foggy Wednesday morning, but temps in the 70s by the afternoon

By Wednesday afternoon, a strong jet stream overhead and plenty of moisture will help fuel a few storms across the plains.

Some could turn strong, bringing gusty winds or small hail — especially north and east of Denver.

Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for most of the area.

In the mountains, expect light snow to develop by late day as a new system moves in.

A cold front pushes through Thursday, bringing cooler air statewide.

Afternoon highs will drop 10–20 degrees compared to Wednesday, with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Light snow continues for the northern mountains, and patchy frost could form overnight across portions of the plains.

Looking ahead, Friday and the weekend turn quieter.

Temperatures rebound to near normal on Saturday and climb warmer by Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

There’s even a hint of colder air that might bring our first low-elevation snow chance down the road.

