DENVER — What a nice change from the near triple-digit heat that we saw this past weekend! This cool and wet pattern will remain in place for the next few days, with the potential for flash flooding across the Denver metro area.

Temperatures have dipped down into the 60s and we're in for a mix of sun and clouds for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will be slow to climb today, with upper 70s by lunch and low 80s by early afternoon.

Another round of storms with possibly heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Denver metro area and plains. Much of the Interstate 25 corridor is under a marginal risk of severe storms. Flash flooding, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats Wednesday. A flash flood watch goes into effect at 1 p.m. for the Palmer Divide and southern Front Range.

Daytime highs will again be noticeably cooler, in the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon and evening storms will stick around the rest of the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to dry out and warm up. With the ridge shifting directly overhead, highs will climb back into the 90s for the plains and Denver metro area, with fewer storms for the northeastern plains.

The dog days of summer hold on for the first full week of August!

Flash flooding possible along Colorado's Front Range Wednesday

