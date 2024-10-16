Fire danger will be higher across parts of Colorado Wednesday and Thursday

It's a beautiful but chilly start to our day as temperatures dip into the upper-30s for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll quickly climb into the low-70s by lunch, with highs near 80 degrees by 4 p.m. Fire danger concerns will heighten across eastern Colorado with the warm, above-average temperatures, strong southwesterly winds and low humidity values.

There will be plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning but increasing clouds by the afternoon. Finally, it looks like we'll see some much needed moisture by the end of the week!

The mountains will also see a few rain and snow showers develop Wednesday afternoon. There is a slight chance that a stray shower will roll east over the plains.

A winter-like storm will move into Colorado Friday and into the weekend. So far, it appears the mountains will see a decent amount of snow, with rainfall for the Denver metro.

As the storm gets closer, we'll have a better idea of the exact timing, track and precipitation totals.

It will usher in much cooler temperatures for the end of the week into this weekend. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

It's been awhile since Denver's seen rain. Friday will be the first chance of showers since Sept. 22. The Front Range is parched, and we desperately need the water!

This storm moves out of the metro area on Sunday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon. Warmer weather returns early next week.

Fire danger will be higher across parts of Colorado Wednesday, Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.