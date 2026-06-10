It's a calm and beautiful start to the day, but that will change this afternoon! Gusty winds, low humidity and hot temps will elevate fire danger across a good portion of the state once again today.

A red flag warning is in effect Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. for much of the Front Range, Denver metro and Eastern Plains. It's also in effect for much of the Western Slope. Wind gusts will be near 50 mph, so if anything sparks, it could spread a fire very fast.

Watch Lisa Hidalgo's full forecast in the video below.

Fire danger remains high across most of Colorado today

Daytime highs will be warm again, in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday afternoon. A dry and weak cold front will roll through tonight and that will usher in some cooler weather for Thursday. We'll see sunshine and seasonal highs tomorrow, with temperatures near 80 degrees by 4 p.m.

The sunny, dry and hot conditions return Friday as highs soar into the upper 80s to low 90s.

It'll be a warm start to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday with a few storms possible late that night. A strong cold front will race into Colorado, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It'll help to bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening storms Sunday.

A few storms could pop up again next Monday, as highs stay well below-average for this time of the year. We'll head back into the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies Tuesday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.