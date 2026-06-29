Fire danger remains high across good portion of Colorado

DENVER — After the hottest weekend of the year, temperatures will dip a few degrees to kick off the week. You'll find mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for the morning commute, with highs in the upper 80s by 4 p.m.

Temperatures will Monday will be pretty seasonal across the metro area but parts of southeastern Colorado will remain in the 90s and 100s as a cold front gets hung up across the northern parts of the state.

Smoke from wildfires out west and new blazes in western Colorado will continue to impact air quality Monday. An air quality alert is in effect until at least 4 p.m. due to multiple pollutants including wildfire smoke.

Also of note in this dry, windy pattern is the fire danger. It will remain elevated to critical early this week. Red flag warnings will remain in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday for higher-terrain areas along and south of Interstate 70. Fire weather watches have also been issued for Tuesday.

Energy coming out of the northern Rockies may lead to a few showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon on the northeastern plains, but rain is not likely to reach the metro area.

Highs will rebound into the lower 90s early next week before reaching the middle to upper 90s as we approach the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, as our unseasonably dry weather pattern looks to continue.

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