Fire danger remains high across all of eastern Colorado Monday

Warm and windy Monday, but snow in Denver on Tuesday
Fire danger remains high Monday across all of eastern Colorado, with wind gusts near 50 mph in the afternoon and high temperatures in the 60s.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 26, 2024
High fire danger continues Monday as we see more warm, windy and dry conditions across the state.

A Red Flag Warning will be in place until 6 p.m. for metro Denver and all of eastern Colorado.

If a fire were to spark, conditions are favorable for rapid spread. Please avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may produce a spark that could start a wildfire.

Heavy snow is developing in the mountains and will continue through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains where 10-20 inches of snow is possible by Tuesday night.

This snow will eventually develop east over the plains by early Tuesday. We'll see a rain/snow mix early on, with all snow by mid-morning.

Around 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is possible across the plains and metro by Tuesday night. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees early and get colder as the day goes on.

Skies clear Tuesday night, with a very cold morning expected Wednesday. We'll see more sunshine and another nice warm up for the end of the week and weekend.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

