Fewer storms expected across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Some near triple-digit heat possible in Denver on Thursday
Drier and hotter weather will settle in over the next few days. We'll see a few isolated storms Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. It will be even hotter Wednesday!
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 11, 2024

DENVER — Skies will gradually clear out Tuesday morning, with more sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees by lunch.

Temperatures will slowly rebound this week. We'll see highs in the mid- to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon along the Front Range, with fewer afternoon storms.

Hot and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs soaring back to the 90s.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the year so far, with highs around 95 to 100 degrees!

A weak cold front will slip into Colorado on Friday, bringing back a chance for thunderstorms for both Friday and Saturday.

