Feeling more like Springtime this Sunday- Winter weather returns next week.

Highs will climb to the mid and upper 60s across the metro-area this afternoon
A mostly sunny day, with unseasonably warm temperatures across Colorado to wrap up the first weekend of March. A Winter storm rolls in to start the week, bringing snow and colder air on Tuesday.
It was a gorgeous start to the month of March, with unseasonably warm temperatures sticking around through the rest of the weekend!

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s again on Sunday. That's about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

A weak storm system will pass through the area, bringing some light snow to the southern mountains and an increase in cloud cover to the plains.

Monday will start off mild and dry, but later in the afternoon, another storm system will start to move in. This system will bring snow to the mountains first, with rain developing on the plains Monday night. A cold front swings through the state, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region Tuesday.

The snow continues in the mountains and on the plains through Tuesday afternoon. Some areas on the south side of town could see some decent snow totals. More details on that as the storm gets closer.

By Tuesday evening, the storm will clear out, but another system could bring more rain and snow to the state Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will cool slightly, but they will stay close to normal for this time of year.

