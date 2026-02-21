Feeling more like February this weekend before big warm-up

DENVER — It’s feeling more like February temperatures across Colorado.
Saturday brings near-average temperatures with a weak cool front sliding through.
We could see windy conditions at times on Saturday, especially across the eastern plains, where the breeze will be more noticeable.
The mountains could see a few light snow showers, but overall, it’s a dry day.
We start to rebound a bit by Sunday with skies clearing out, winds shift, and temperatures will start to climb a few degrees above normal.
It’ll feel a little more comfortable if you’ve got outdoor plans.
Enjoy the seasonal weekend while it lasts.
A big warm-up is on the way next week, with temperatures in the 60s on Monday and even warmer temperatures on Tuesday, near 70 degrees.
Fire weather concerns are expected to increase again by mid-week as winds pick up and humidity levels drop.
