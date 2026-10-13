Fall-like Tuesday, then rainy and chilly mid-week

DENVER — Our streak of 11 straight days of at least 80 degrees at Denver International Airport, an October record, will come to an end Tuesday.

We're expecting highs in the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies, near-average for this time of year.

The cool-down is just getting started, however, with temperatures dropping another 10 degrees or more into Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain and snow continues to fall in the mountains, with the several inches of snow expected to fall in the highest elevations across the Front Range and down into the San Juans. Snow could drop into mountain valleys and foothills as well, though most of the accumulation will happen above 10,000 feet.

The Denver metro could see a few isolated showers during the day Tuesday, but better rain chances arrive this evening into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking like a cool, dreary and rainy day across the state, with rain chances extending into Thursday.

Denver7 Chilly conditions expected for the Broncos and Seahawks at Empower Field Thursday night.

The Broncos-Seahawks Thursday night game at Empower Field at Mile High will be chilly and breezy, with temperatures in the upper-40s and maybe a few scattered showers.

We'll see more sunshine starting Friday, with temperatures warming back into the 60s before the 70s return for the weekend.

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