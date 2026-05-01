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Drying out Friday before a warm weekend

Warmer temps arrive Friday with highs near 60 degrees with limited precipitation
Friday turns drier and warmer with only slight mountain snow. A sunny, warm weekend follows, with highs near 70 before changes return next week.
Drying out Friday before a warm weekend
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Afternoon highs for today
snow in southern colorado
weekend forecast.
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DENVER — Changes are ahead for our Friday after a stretch of wet weather this week. Friday will start chilly, but afternoon temperatures will be warmer than Thursday's afternoon high.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the plains.

Afternoon highs for today

Drier air will move in from the north, limiting chances of rain or snow for most of Colorado.

There is still a chance of light snow in the mountains, especially along the southern Front Range.

  • Watch the full forecast in the video player below.
Drying out Friday before a warm weekend

The weekend will bring a noticeable shift in our weather pattern.

High pressure will build across our start, bringing mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Saturday afternoon highs will reach nearly 70 degrees, with even warmer conditions on Sunday.

The weekend will be dry and warm. Early next week, an unsettled weather pattern returns.

weekend forecast.

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