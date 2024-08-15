Warmer and drier weather will settle in across Colorado for the next few days.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and 60s for the early Thursday morning drive. Temperatures will soar into the upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer and drier weather returns for the next few days! Fewer storms this afternoon for those kids still on summer break. We'll see upper 80s today and more 90s starting tomorrow! #cowx pic.twitter.com/1aFLSHjyO5 — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) August 15, 2024

Fewer storms are expected, with only a few isolated storms possible late afternoon and early evening and the risk of severe weather shifts east of Colorado.

It gets even hotter on Friday! We'll see highs in the low-90s on Friday and then mid-90s on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is in store both days!

Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday, so you may see a few storms develop around Empower Field before the start of Sunday's Broncos game.

Colorado dries out and warms up Thursday

