Drying out and cooling down Thursday around the Denver metro area

After Wednesday night's storms, expect calmer conditions, sunny skies and fall-like temperatures to end the week!
A cooldown is in store for the Denver metro area today, with high temps dropping about 10 degrees compared to yesterday.
Cooldown in store for the Denver metro area Thursday
oct 16 2025 forecast
DENVER — After overnight rain and thunderstorms, the Denver metro and high country will see chances for spotty showers through the morning.

We're expecting mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-60s for the metro and plains on Thursday, with mountain communities only reaching the 40s and 50s.

Friday morning will be chilly and we'll see more widespread frost across the plains. We're staying mostly dry and sunny heading into the weekend, with temperatures warming back into the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday brings another cooldown, and our next chance for rain.

